Lakers vs. Warriors pick against the spread, over/under for Saturday, January 27

Rivals Week continues in the NBA Saturday with a primetime matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers (23-23) and Golden State Warriors (19-23) in the Bay Area. The Lakers come into this matchup after defeating the Bulls Thursday while the Warriors dropped a high-scoring affair against the Kings in their last game. This is the first meeting between these sides this season after a thrilling six-game playoff series at the end of last season.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both listed as questionable but will be expected to play. Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent remain out for the Lakers. The Warriors are still going to be without Moses Moody, Chris Paul and Gary Payton II.

The Warriors are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 243. Golden State is -118 on the moneyline while Los Angeles is -102.

Lakers vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -1.5

This is effectively a pick ‘em, and the Warriors are on the back half of their four-game homestand before a five-game road trip. Golden State hasn’t been as dominant at home as years past but this is still a spot where the Warriors should be able to rally for a key win. The Lakers have been bad on the road, with a 6-15 straight up mark and an 8-13 ATS record. The Warriors are 6-12 ATS as a home favorite this season.

In the matchup between James and Stephen Curry, the edge usually goes to the Warriors point guard. Curry is 27-22 against James in his career, and I think he adds another win tonight. Take Golden State to win tonight.

Over/Under: Over 243

The Lakers drop off significantly defensively on the road, and the Warriors have been a sieve all season. Despite the return of Draymond Green, Golden State has given up 120.7 points per game in the last three contests. The Lakers are 15-6 to the over as the road team this year and the Warriors are 16-8 to the over as the home team. I like the over in this matchup, even on a relatively high total.