Nuggets vs. Pacers pick against the spread, over/under for Tuesday, January 23

The Denver Nuggets (30-14) continue their road trip when they visit the Indiana Pacers (24-19) Tuesday evening. The Nuggets have won their last two games, while the Pacers have dropped two in a row. This is the second meeting between these teams, with Denver taking the first contest 117-109. However, the Pacers didn’t have Tyrese Haliburton or Pascal Siakam for that game.

Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon are considered probable for Denver, while Julian Strawther is out. Haliburton is listed as questionable for Indiana but is expected to play. Isaiah Jackson and Andrew Nembhard are also listed as questionable.

The Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 238.5. Denver is -198 on the moneyline while Indiana is +164.

Nuggets vs. Pacers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -4.5

Denver has been playing well on this road trip despite being 8-15 ATS away from home this season. The Nuggets became the first team to give the Celtics a home loss, and look like the defending champions. Meanwhile, the Pacers have looked a bit out of sorts since adding Siakam. Losing to the red-hot Suns is one thing, but dropping a game to the lowly Trail Blazers is concerning. Indiana has played better at home at 13-8 overall and 12-8-1 ATS.

The Pacers are still trying to figure things out offensively with their new addition, while the Nuggets appear to be a well-oiled machine without any injuries. I’ll take the defending champions to win and cover Tuesday.

Over/Under: Under 238.5

The Nuggets aren’t as efficient offensively on the road as they are at home. They’ve gone under their totals in the last two games, and four of the last six. The Pacers are one of the more over-friendly teams in the league but they’ve also been hitting unders lately. Indiana has gone under the total in the last two games, and six of the last seven. I like the under to hit once again here, with Denver’s defense containing Indiana’s work-in-progress offense.