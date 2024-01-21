Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday’s games

With just six games on Sunday’s NBA slate, it might be hard for bettors to lock in on the best player props for the days. Here’s a look at a few of our favorite plays, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

James Harden over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Nets (+105)

The Beard has quietly been delivering excellent numbers for the Clippers, who are just three games back from the top seed in the Western Conference. Harden is shooting 42.5% from behind the arc over the last 15 games, and has gone over this line eight times. He’s made at least two triples in 14 of the 15 contests and now gets to face a Nets team that ranks 22nd in the league in opponent three-point percentage. I like Harden to deliver on this prop.

Nikola Jokic triple-double vs. Wizards (+150)

If you’ve got mixed feelings about this prop, you can look to back the over on Jokic’s combined points + rebounds prop at 38.5. However, I like the Nuggets big man to have a great shot at a triple-double here. The Wizards rank last in the league in opponent points allowed, assists allowed and rebounds allowed, which sets up nicely for Jokic to have another monster showing. The only downside here is the chance of a blowout, meaning Jokic might not play his usual minutes.

Tyler Herro over 5.5 rebounds vs. Magic (+120)

It’s odd to Herro in this category at a relatively high line, even though he does attack the boards enough. He’s averaging 7.8 rebounds per game in the last four, and 6.4 rebounds per game over the last 14. He’s gone over this line in four straight and 11 of the 14 contests. The Magic are a tough side on the glass, ranking fifth in opponent rebounds allowed but I like Herro to maintain his recent surge and go over this mark again Sunday.

Devin Booker over 27.5 points vs. Pacers (-120)

After a 16-point night against the Kings, Booker exploded for 52 points in a big win over the Pelicans. He now comes into a game against a Pacers team that likes to run and typically doesn’t defend well. Booker has gone over this line in three of the last four games, and his hot shooting could continue against Indiana given its defensive deficiencies.