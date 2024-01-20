 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 297 women’s bantamweight title bout

Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva fight at bantamweight on the main card of UFC 297 on Saturday, January 20. We break down the odds.

UFC Fight Night: Holm v Bueno Silva Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 297 features an action-packed 12-fight card to start the new year. The main card includes a women’s bantamweight showdown between #2 Raquel Pennington and #3 Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant bantamweight title. The full card takes place live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. ESPN+ has live coverage of the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Pennington (15-8) gets another shot at the bantamweight title, losing to Holly Holm back in 2020 at UFC 246. The 35-year-old has not lost since that bout, reeling off five straight victories. In her last fight, she defeated Ketlen Veira by way of split decision last January.

Bueno Silva (10-2-1) returns to the octagon after a nearly four-month suspension following a positive drug sample. The result spoiled her second-round submission of Holly Holm last July as it was later ruled a no-contest. Despite this setback, Bueno Silva still remained in the top three at 135 pounds and now gets a chance at a title.

Bueno Silva is the betting favorite with -162 odds to win, while Pennington has +136 odds to win. The favored method of victory is Bueno Silva to win by submission (+175), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Money line odds

Pennington: +140
Bueno Silva: -166

