Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 297 women’s bantamweight title bout

UFC 297 features an action-packed 12-fight card to start the new year. The main card includes a women’s bantamweight showdown between #2 Raquel Pennington and #3 Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant bantamweight title. The full card takes place live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. ESPN+ has live coverage of the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Pennington (15-8) gets another shot at the bantamweight title, losing to Holly Holm back in 2020 at UFC 246. The 35-year-old has not lost since that bout, reeling off five straight victories. In her last fight, she defeated Ketlen Veira by way of split decision last January.

Bueno Silva (10-2-1) returns to the octagon after a nearly four-month suspension following a positive drug sample. The result spoiled her second-round submission of Holly Holm last July as it was later ruled a no-contest. Despite this setback, Bueno Silva still remained in the top three at 135 pounds and now gets a chance at a title.

Bueno Silva is the betting favorite with -162 odds to win, while Pennington has +136 odds to win. The favored method of victory is Bueno Silva to win by submission (+175), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Money line odds

Pennington: +140

Bueno Silva: -166