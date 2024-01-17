College basketball picks: USC vs. No. 12 Arizona on Wednesday

The USC Trojans face off against the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats in a Pac-12 matchup on Wednesday, January 17. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET from Tucson.

USC (8-9) is on a two-game losing streak, dropping games to Washington State and Colorado in conference play after defeating Cal and Stanford. The Trojans rank 73rd at KenPom. They average 76.8 points per game (84th in the nation) and let up 74.4 points per game (224th in the nation).

Bronny James’ debut has been the one of the bigger story of the season for this middling USC team. In nine games played, he has picked up an average of 5.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. Boogie Ellis leads the team in scoring with 18.7 ppg, and is questionable to play with a hamstring injury.

Arizona (12-4) is fresh off a three-point loss to Washington State. They also have losses to Purdue, FAU, and Stanford on their resume. The Wildcats rank third overall at KenPom, and fourth in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. They lead the nation with 91.2 points per game on 49.6% shooting (8th in the nation), and grab 44.4 rebounds per game (2nd in the nation).

The Wildcats have wins over Duke, Wisconsin, and Alabama this season. Caleb Love leads the team with 18.3 points per game, and Oumar Ballo adds 12.7 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game.

This one should be a fairly easy home win for Arizona. The USC offense won’t be able to come close to the Wildcats’ scoring pace. USC is 8-9 against the spread this season, and the Wildcats are 12-4 ATS.

USC vs. Arizona odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Arizona -19

Total: 159

Moneyline: Arizona -2400, USC +1200

Pick: Arizona -19