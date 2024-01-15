Warriors vs. Grizzlies pick against the spread, over/under for MLK Day, January 15

What was considered one of the budding rivalries in the Western Conference will not carry the same significance when the Golden State Warriors (18-21) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (14-25) on MLK Day. Not only are both teams low in the standings but there’s adversity within each franchise as they go through this tumultuous year. This is the first matchup between these teams this season.

Draymond Green returns from a suspension but Chris Paul, Moses Moody and Gary Payton II remain out for Golden State. Desmond Bane is expected to miss six weeks with his ankle sprain, the latest blow for Memphis in a long line of injuries. Marcus Smart and Ja Morant are also out, with the latter being done for the season. Jake LaRavia is out for a few weeks as well. Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr. are questionable. Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke remain sidelined.

The Warriors are 7.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 227. Golden State is -298 on the moneyline while Memphis is +240.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -7.5

Neither team particularly excels against the number this season. The Warriors are 19-20 ATS, and 7-15 ATS as the favorite. The Grizzlies are 16-23 ATS on the year, with an 11-16 ATS mark as the underdog. The Warriors have covered the spread in the last two games and four of the last seven, while the Grizzlies have failed to cover in the last two after three straight covers.

It feels like an unfair contest for Memphis with so many injuries, but that’s life in the NBA sometimes. The Warriors have typically played down to their competition this year and haven’t been great on the road but they should be able to easily get past a severely depleted Grizzlies squad. Take Golden State to win and cover.

Over/Under: Over 227

Golden State’s offense should be able to carry this total over 227. The Warriors are 24-15 to the over this season, hitting the over in their last four games and seven of their last eight. The Grizzlies are 16-23 to the under but have hit the over in three of their last five games. Even though Memphis is lacking a lot of its scoring punch, I like this game to go over this total.