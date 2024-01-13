Where are the Browns drafting in 2024 NFL Draft? Who might they pick in mock draft?

The Cleveland Browns’ 2023 season came to an end in the AFC Wild Card round as they were obliterated by the upstart Houston Texans in a 45-14 blowout. It was only a 10-point game at halftime, but back-to-back pick-sixes by Joe Flacco effectively crushed any hope they had to come back.

Despite the Wild Card letdown, the Browns still managed to win 11 games and make the playoffs despite season-ending injuries to both quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Nick Chubb. They boasted one of the best defenses in the entire league and tight end David Njoku had a career year even as the team cycled through numerous QBs throughout the season. There will be expectations for a healthy Browns team to make a deeper playoff run next season and they could use the 2024 NFL Draft to add depth.

Browns draft order: 23rd

Cleveland does not own a first-round pick in 2024 as it was sent to Houston as part of the Deshaun Watson trade. So yes, the Texans helped themselves on multiple fronts by burying the Browns in the Wild Card round. Cleveland will not make a selection until the back end of the second round.

Browns mock draft: Potential second-round pick

WR Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington

Not on the clock until the second round, the Browns may just go the best player available when it's finally time for them to be on the clock. So why not get Deshaun Watson another weapon in the form of Ja’Lynn Polk from Washington? At 6’2”, 204 pounds, Polk played an integral role in the Huskies reaching the College Football National Championship with 69 receptions for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns on the year. And yet, he was the No. 2 receiver in that offense behind Biletnikoff Award finalist Rome Odunze. Get him into that receiver room and let him learn from a five-time Pro Bowler in Amari Cooper.