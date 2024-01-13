Complete bracket for AFC with updates during Wild Card Round of 2024 NFL Playoffs

The 2024 NFL Playoffs kick off with the No. 4 Houston Texans taking on the No. 5 Cleveland Browns on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs as the 3-seed take on the No. 6 Miami Dolphins in the nightcap at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. So as a result of the schedule, we’ll have a good idea of how the AFC bracket will shake out by the end of the night. The Buffalo Bills-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup was moved from Sunday afternoon to Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET as a result of bad weather in New York.

Below we’ll be providing live updates for the AFC bracket with analysis on potential matchups in the Divisional Round.

2024 NFL Playoffs

AFC Bracket

4. Houston Texans 45

5. Cleveland Browns 14

2. Buffalo Bills 31

7. Pittsburgh Steelers 17

3. Kansas City Chiefs 26

6. Miami Dolphins 7

Texans beat up on Browns: Houston advances thanks to a few pick-6s courtesy of Joe Flacco. CJ Stroud becomes the youngest QB to win a playoff game. The Texans will either face the Ravens, Dolphins or Bills in the second round next week.

Chiefs dominate the Dolphins: Kansas City outlasted Miami in the freezing cold thanks to Patrick Mahomes’ newfound bond with rookie WR Rashee Rice. The Chiefs' defense, minus a long Tyreek Hill touchdown, shut down the Fins’ explosive offense. We’ll know who the Chiefs play after the Steelers-Bills game is completed.

Bills beat Steelers: Josh Allen and Co. handled the seventh-seeded Steelers in a game that was delayed a day due to weather. The Bills will host the Chiefs next week.

AFC Wild Card Round Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 13

Browns at Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Dolphins at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET, Peacock

Monday, Jan. 15

Steelers at Bills, 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+