Grizzlies SG Desmond Bane expected to miss six weeks with ankle injury

Sunday update: Bane is expected to miss at least six weeks with his ankle injury, meaning the Grizzlies will lose yet another starter to an injury for a good portion of the season.

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane is out for the rest of Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to an ankle injury. Bane suffered the injury and was fouled in the process but was unable to shoot the free throws, so he cannot come back into the contest even if everything does check out. He’ll finish Friday’s contest with 15 points, three assists and one rebound.

Desmond Bane tried his best to gut it out and stay on the floor, but he's coming out of the game. Since Bane isn't able to shoot the free throw, he can not return to the game. Bane is done. — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) January 13, 2024

This is the latest in a long line of injuries for the Grizzlies, which has completely torpedoed their season. Memphis was already without Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams to start the season. Marcus Smart suffered multiple injuries, with the latest setback expected to put him out for at least six weeks. Ja Morant, who was suspended for 25 games, came back but suffered a season-ending shoulder injury shortly after his return. Now Bane might be shut down for a while with the team likely looking at a lost 2023-24 campaign.

With Bane done for the rest of Friday’s game, look for Jaren Jackson Jr. to be the focal point of this offense. Ziaire Williams, Jake LaRavia and David Roddy will likely handle the bulk of the wing minutes in the rotation. We’ll see if Bane is able to play in Saturday’s contest against the Knicks or if the Grizzlies opt to take things easy with him.