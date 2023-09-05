Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, September 5

With a full evening slate around the Majors, options are plentiful for those looking to set daily fantasy lineups on Tuesday night — the main slate over at DraftKings DFS features 10 games in all, with action getting underway at 7:05 p.m. ET. With such a stacked menu to choose from, we’re here to help you sift through it all with three of our favorite stacks of the day.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, September 5

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics

George Springer ($4,700)

Davis Schneider ($4,600)

Alejandro Kirk ($3,200)

Ernie Clement ($2,400)

The Blue Jays have been crushing it against left-handed pitching of late, with a .325/.375/.528 team slash line since the start of August. They’ll get to face off against Oakland southpaw Ken Waldichuk on Tuesday, who’s served up five homers in his last three starts and a 4.60 ERA (with a 1.36 WHIP) over his last six appearances. Schneider is slashing a ridiculous .400/.500/1.040 with five homers in just 30 PAs against lefties in his short career, while Kirk (.812 OPS over his last 10 games) and fellow rookie Clement (nine hits over his last five games) offer nice value with the platoon advantage.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

Bryce Harper ($6,200)

Kyle Schwarber ($5,700)

Bryson Stott ($4,600)

Brandon Marsh ($3,200)

The Phils just lit up San Diego pitching for nine runs in the series opener on Monday — including four hits from Stott and Schwarber’s 40th homer of the season — raising their team-wide OPS since August 1 to an MLB-best .897. They should be in for another big night against Padres righty Pedro Avila, who’s allowed 11 runs over his last two starts after being thrust into the rotation last month due to injuries to Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish. Harper has a .969 OPS over his last 10 games, and while he and Schwarber won’t come cheap, Marsh and his .313/.405/.504 slash line against righties offers some nice upside while helping you make up some savings.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

Ketel Marte ($5,000)

Christian Walker ($4,500)

Tommy Pham ($3,500)

Evan Longoria ($2,900)

Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland has been dismal since the start of August: He’s posted a 6.42 ERA over his last six starts while giving up fewer than eight hits just once over that span (while surrendering a whopping 11 home runs). He’s also allowed a .915 OPS to right-handed hitters on the year, and he’s fared poorly in his career against several D-backs righties — making Arizona a nice cheap stack for your lineups tonight. Marte (1.076 OPS in 47 plate appearances) and Longoria (1.047 in 44 PAs) have both owned the lefty, while Walker has also taken him deep twice and is slugging .567 over his last 10 games.