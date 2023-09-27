Report: LeBron James, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z among celebrities to attend USC vs. Colorado in Boulder

The Colorado Buffaloes will host the No. 8 USC Trojans on Saturday and once again, the stars will be out in Boulder. Josh Tolle of Buffs Beat reported that several celebrities like LeBron James, Jay-Z, Matthew McConaughey, and Lil’ Wayne are expected to be in attendance and on the sidelines for Saturday’s high-profile Pac-12 showdown.

Head coach Deion Sanders has already brought tons of attention to Colorado this season and this is a continuation of the hype that the program has received. A who’s who of celebrities from Kawhi Leonard to Offset to Lil’ Wayne to the Rock were in attendance for their rivalry showdown against Colorado State two weeks ago, a game that drew over nine million viewers. And now it appears there will be a similar atmosphere as the Buffs host the Pac-12 favorite in USC with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in Caleb Williams.

Of course, the Colorado hype train has somewhat stalled after the team was thrashed in a 42-6 loss at Oregon last Saturday. USC is a heavy 21.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, so Sanders’ bunch will have their work cut out for them.