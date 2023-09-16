Kawhi Leonard, Lil Wayne among celebrities attending Colorado vs. Colorado State game

There has been astronomical amounts of hype surrounding tonight’s Rocky Mountain Showdown between the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams. Outlets like ESPN’s College Gameday, Fox’s Big Noon Saturday, and CBS’ 60 Minutes all descended upon Boulder this weekend to showcase CU head coach Deion Sanders’ program in person.

They aren’t the only ones Coach Prime has drawn to the college town, however, as numerous celebrities have come to show their support for Sanders. Take a look at the who’s who of people who pulled up to Boulder today.

Lil Wayne, The Rock, Gronk and Shannon Sharpe… ALL EYES ON THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN SHOWDOWN



( : @CUBuffsFootball ) pic.twitter.com/7yqmcEkKTQ — Barstool Denver (@BarstoolDenver) September 16, 2023

Key glock pulled up to watch Colorado vs Colorado state pic.twitter.com/NdPOjTzEsm — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 17, 2023

OFFSET IS A MAN OF THE PEOPLE



pic.twitter.com/dozE6MRvDJ — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) September 17, 2023

And Kawhi Leonard is here pic.twitter.com/jkO4O93gzU — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) September 17, 2023

This is a very impressive list of people Sanders was able to get to come to Boulder today. I mean, the fact that he got Kawhi Leonard to show up to something like this shows exactly the type of magnetic pull he has. This is eerily similar to USC during the Pete Carroll era in the 2000’s, where celebs like Snoop Dogg and Will Ferrell were regular staples at USC practices/games. We’ll see if they can back it up on the field tonight.