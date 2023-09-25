NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Bengals vs. Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 3

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Los Angeles Rams in one of the two Monday Night Football games scheduled for Week 3.

The big news ahead of this game revolves around the injury status of Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow. The following NFL DFS showdown picks were made with that uncertainty in mind, and the lineup strategy will reflect those possible scenarios.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Bengals vs. Rams

Captain’s Picks

Puka Nacua, WR, Rams ($15,000)

Cooper Kupp’s absence from the Rams’ lineup has paved the way for Nacua to shine. In the first two games, Nacua caught 25 of his 35 targets, amassing 266 yards. Although the upcoming road game against Cincinnati presents a challenge, the sheer volume of looks Nacua is receiving makes him a valuable asset for DFS, especially in PPR leagues.

With his significant role in Sean McVay’s offense, Nacua is likely to receive a substantial number of targets once again. This positions him as a solid Captain’s pick for DFS Showdown contests.

Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals ($12,600)

In the first two games of the season, the Bengals’ offense has been somewhat quiet. Although Mixon hasn’t found the end zone yet, he’s been efficient, averaging 4.4 yards per carry and seeing ten total targets combined.

DraftKings Sportsbook seems optimistic about Mixon’s potential, setting his over/under at 94.5 combined rushing and receiving yards. Moreover, he has the best odds (-105) of any player in the game to score an anytime touchdown. Regardless of whether QB Joe Burrow plays, Mixon is poised to play a pivotal role for the Bengals.

FLEX Options

Tutu Atwell, WR, Rams ($7,000)

While Nacua has dominated the headlines with his potential record-breaking pace to begin the season, Rams WR Tutu Atwell shouldn’t be overlooked. In the first two weeks, Atwell has secured 13 of his 17 targets, accumulating 201 total yards.

He comes at a more affordable price compared to captain’s picks such as Mixon, Nacua, or even Ja’Marr Chase and Matthew Stafford. However, it’s entirely plausible that Atwell could top the charts in fantasy points for this game or, at the very least, deliver another commendable performance.

Drew Sample, TE, Bengals ($200)

Sample is surprisingly priced at just $200 on DraftKings. By selecting him, you free up the budget for the premium players in your lineup. With Cincinnati’s regular starting tight end, Irv Smith Jr., marked as doubtful for the upcoming game, Sample is poised to step up as the primary replacement. This situation instantly boosts his fantasy appeal, especially for DFS showdown contests, given his incredibly affordable price tag. Secure him in your lineup and hope for some meaningful fantasy points, as he could see a decent number of targets.

Players to Avoid

Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals ($11,400)

If Burrow takes the field, there are still glaring concerns about his performance, making him a risky pick for consistent fantasy output. His Week 1 showing against the Cleveland Browns was particularly lackluster, yielding only 3.18 fantasy points in the loss. While he showed some improvement in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, racking up 16.38 fantasy points, it still falls short given his steep fantasy price tag.

Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams ($6,200)

Given Tyler Higbee’s steep $6,200 price tag, there are more appealing options worth considering. I’ve already highlighted some better value plays at or below his price range. Instead of Higbee, I’d be more inclined to opt for a more affordable receiver like Van Jefferson or Tyler Boyd, or even consider one of the kickers. They seem to offer both a more reliable fantasy floor and a higher ceiling for this game. Higbee’s performance with the Rams hasn’t been great, and even with Kupp’s absence, he doesn’t seem to be benefiting significantly. It’s best to look elsewhere.