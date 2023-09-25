NFL weather forecast for Week 3 Monday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

We have two games set for Monday Night Football again this week. The Philadelphia Eagles will head down south to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. ET and will air on ABC. The Los Angeles Rams will travel across the country to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday as well. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include the National Weather Service and Accuweather, among others.

Weather for Eagles vs. Buccaneers on Week 3 MNF

Forecast

The forecast looks like it will be good in Tampa on Monday night. There is a 20% chance of precipitation throughout the game, so a small chance of some light rain. Wind gusts are expected to be between 5-9 mph through the game, so there should be no impact there either.

Fantasy/betting implications

The forecast doesn't have any fantasy or betting implications.

Weather for Rams vs. Bengals on Week 3 MNF

Forecast

There is a 0% chance of precipitation in this matchup here. So there should be nothing impacting the offenses in terms of rain. Wind gusts are expected to be right around 6-7 mph, so no big impacts from the wind on the passing games either.

Fantasy/betting implications

The forecast doesn’t have any fantasy or betting implications.