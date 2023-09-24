Opening odds for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season

As the NFL continues through the Week 3 afternoon and evening slate, we take a look at the opening odds for Week 4. The week opens with the 2-1 Detroit Lions facing the 2-1 Green Bay Packers in an NFC North showdown at Lambeau Field. Sunday will feature matchups between the undefeated Miami Dolphins and the 2-1 Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys, and finally, the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets on Sunday night. The Seahawks and Giants face off in primetime on Monday of Week 4.
DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 4 with a lookahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.
Here’s our full list of Week 4 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.
Lions vs. Packers
Sunday, September 24
Point spread: Lions -1
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Both teams -110
Wednesday, September 20
Point spread: Packers -1.5
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Packers -122, Lions +102
May 12
Point spread: Lions -1.5
Moneyline: Lions -120, Packers +100
Falcons vs. Jaguars
Sunday, September 24
Point spread: Jaguars -3
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Jaguars -155, Falcons +130
Wednesday, September 20
Point spread: Jaguars -3
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -148, Falcons +124
May 12
Point spread: Jaguars -4
Moneyline: Jaguars -180, Falcons +155
Steelers vs. Texans
Sunday, September 24
Point spread: Steelers -3
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Steelers -155, Texans +130
Wednesday, September 20
Point spread: Steelers -4.5
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline:Steelers -198, Texans +164
May 12
Point spread: Steelers -3.5
Moneyline: Steelers -175, Texans +150
Rams vs. Colts
Sunday, September 24
Point spread: Colts -1
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Colts -115, Rams -105
Wednesday, September 20
Point spread: Rams -1.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Rams -120, Colts +100
May 12
Point spread: Rams -1
Moneyline: Rams -115, Colts -105
Buccaneers vs. Saints
Sunday, September 24
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Wednesday, September 20
Point spread: Saints -3.5
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Saints -218, Bucs +180
May 12
Point spread: Saints -3.5
Moneyline: Saints -175, Bucs +150
Vikings vs. Panthers
Sunday, September 24
Point spread: Vikings -3
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Vikings -155, Panthers +130
Wednesday, September 20
Point spread: Vikings -2.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Vikings -130, Panthers +110
May 12
Point spread: Vikings -1.5
Moneyline: Vikings -120, Panthers +100
Ravens vs. Browns
Sunday, September 24
Point spread: Browns -2
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Browns -125, Ravens +105
Wednesday, September 20
Point spread: Ravens -1.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Ravens -120 Browns +100
May 12
Point spread: Browns -1
Moneyline: Browns -115, Ravens -105
Bengals vs. Titans
Sunday, September 24
Point spread: Titans -1.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Titans -122, Bengals +102
Wednesday, September 20
Point spread: Bengals -1.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Bengals -120, Titans +100
May 12
Point spread: Bengals -4.5
Moneyline: Bengals -195, Titans +165
Dolphins vs. Bills
Sunday, September 24
Point spread: Bills -2.5
Point total: 52.5
Moneyline: Bills -142, Dolphins +120
Wednesday, September 20
Point spread: Bills -3.5
Point total: 49.5
Moneyline: Bills -180, Dolphins +150
May 12
Point spread: Bills -3.5
Moneyline: Bills -175, Dolphins +150
Broncos vs. Bears
Sunday, September 24
Point spread: Broncos -2.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Broncos -142, Bears +120
Wednesday, September 20
Point spread: Broncos -1.5
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Broncos -122, Bears +102
May 12
Point spread: Broncos -1.5
Moneyline: Broncos -120, Bears +100
Commanders vs. Eagles
Sunday, September 24
Point spread: Eagles -7
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Eages -305, Commanders +245
Wednesday, September 20
Point spread: Eagles -7.5
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Eagles -375, Commanders +295
May 12
Point spread: Eagles -7
Moneyline: Eagles -305, Commanders +255
Raiders vs. Chargers
Sunday, September 24
Point spread: Chargers -4
Point total: 50.5
Moneyline: Chargers -192, Raiders +160
Wednesday, September 20
Point spread: Chargers -4.5
Point total: 49.5
Moneyline: Chargers -225, Raiders +185
May 12
Point spread: Chargers -4.5
Moneyline: Chargers -205, Raiders +175
Cardinals vs. 49ers
Sunday, September 24
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Wednesday, September 20
Point spread: 49ers -14
Point total: 41
Moneyline: 49ers -950, Cardinals +625
May 12
Point spread: 49ers -9.5
Moneyline: 49ers -410, Cardinals +330
Patriots vs. Cowboys
Sunday, September 24
Point spread: Cowboys -7
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -290, Patriots +235
Wednesday, September 20
Point spread: Cowboys -7.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Cowboys -360, Patriots +285
May 12
Point spread: Cowboys -3.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -175, Patriots +150
Chiefs vs. Jets
Sunday, September 24
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Wednesday, September 20
Point spread: Chiefs -7
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Chiefs -360, Jets +285
May 12
Point spread: Chiefs -1
Moneyline: Chiefs -115, Jets -105
Seahawks vs. Giants
Sunday, September 24
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Wednesday, September 20
Point spread: Seahawks -1
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Seahawks -115, Giants -105
May 12
Point spread: Giants -1
Moneyline: Giants -115, Seahawks -105