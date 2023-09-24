Opening odds for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season

As the NFL continues through the Week 3 afternoon and evening slate, we take a look at the opening odds for Week 4. The week opens with the 2-1 Detroit Lions facing the 2-1 Green Bay Packers in an NFC North showdown at Lambeau Field. Sunday will feature matchups between the undefeated Miami Dolphins and the 2-1 Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys, and finally, the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets on Sunday night. The Seahawks and Giants face off in primetime on Monday of Week 4.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 4 with a lookahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.

Here’s our full list of Week 4 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.

Lions vs. Packers

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Lions -1

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Both teams -110

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Packers -1.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Packers -122, Lions +102

May 12

Point spread: Lions -1.5

Moneyline: Lions -120, Packers +100

Falcons vs. Jaguars

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Jaguars -3

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Jaguars -155, Falcons +130

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Jaguars -3

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -148, Falcons +124

May 12

Point spread: Jaguars -4

Moneyline: Jaguars -180, Falcons +155

Steelers vs. Texans

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Steelers -3

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Steelers -155, Texans +130

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Steelers -4.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline:Steelers -198, Texans +164

May 12

Point spread: Steelers -3.5

Moneyline: Steelers -175, Texans +150

Rams vs. Colts

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Colts -1

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Colts -115, Rams -105

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Rams -1.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Rams -120, Colts +100

May 12

Point spread: Rams -1

Moneyline: Rams -115, Colts -105

Buccaneers vs. Saints

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Saints -3.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Saints -218, Bucs +180

May 12

Point spread: Saints -3.5

Moneyline: Saints -175, Bucs +150

Vikings vs. Panthers

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Vikings -3

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Vikings -155, Panthers +130

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Vikings -2.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Vikings -130, Panthers +110

May 12

Point spread: Vikings -1.5

Moneyline: Vikings -120, Panthers +100

Ravens vs. Browns

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Browns -2

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Browns -125, Ravens +105

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Ravens -1.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Ravens -120 Browns +100

May 12

Point spread: Browns -1

Moneyline: Browns -115, Ravens -105

Bengals vs. Titans

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Titans -1.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Titans -122, Bengals +102

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Bengals -1.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Bengals -120, Titans +100

May 12

Point spread: Bengals -4.5

Moneyline: Bengals -195, Titans +165

Dolphins vs. Bills

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Bills -2.5

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Bills -142, Dolphins +120

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Bills -3.5

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Bills -180, Dolphins +150

May 12

Point spread: Bills -3.5

Moneyline: Bills -175, Dolphins +150

Broncos vs. Bears

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Broncos -2.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Broncos -142, Bears +120

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Broncos -1.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Broncos -122, Bears +102

May 12

Point spread: Broncos -1.5

Moneyline: Broncos -120, Bears +100

Commanders vs. Eagles

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Eagles -7

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Eages -305, Commanders +245

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Eagles -7.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Eagles -375, Commanders +295

May 12

Point spread: Eagles -7

Moneyline: Eagles -305, Commanders +255

Raiders vs. Chargers

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Chargers -4

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Chargers -192, Raiders +160

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Chargers -4.5

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Chargers -225, Raiders +185

May 12

Point spread: Chargers -4.5

Moneyline: Chargers -205, Raiders +175

Cardinals vs. 49ers

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: 49ers -14

Point total: 41

Moneyline: 49ers -950, Cardinals +625

May 12

Point spread: 49ers -9.5

Moneyline: 49ers -410, Cardinals +330

Patriots vs. Cowboys

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Cowboys -7

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -290, Patriots +235

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Cowboys -7.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Cowboys -360, Patriots +285

May 12

Point spread: Cowboys -3.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -175, Patriots +150

Chiefs vs. Jets

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Chiefs -7

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Chiefs -360, Jets +285

May 12

Point spread: Chiefs -1

Moneyline: Chiefs -115, Jets -105

Seahawks vs. Giants

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Seahawks -1

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Seahawks -115, Giants -105

May 12

Point spread: Giants -1

Moneyline: Giants -115, Seahawks -105