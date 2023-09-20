Report: Ravens signing veteran RB Kenyan Drake to practice squad

The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran running back Kenyan Drake to the practice squad, per Tom Pelissero. He spent 2022 with the Ravens and will return to add some running back depth. Starting RB J.K. Dobbins had a season-ending knee injury, leaving Gus Edwards and Justice Hill as the team’s main running backs. Melvin Gordon is also on the practice squad, giving Baltimore plenty of options.

Drake was drafted out of Alabama in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He has bounced around the league over his seven-year career playing with the Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders and Ravens. Drake did sign with the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 preseason, but he was part of the team’s final roster cuts and was not brought back on the practice squad.

Drake played 12 games for Baltimore last season and finished with 482 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 109 carries. He added 89 more yards and another score on 17 receptions. If anything, Drake gives the Ravens another running back on the roster they are familiar with. Gordon got promoted to the game roster in Week 2, but didn’t play. He could be a corresponding release with the Drake signing if Baltimore’s practice squad was already full.