CM Punk fired by AEW

All Elite Wrestling announced on Saturday that it has fired CM Punk for cause. Punk was involved in a backstage altercation with fellow AEW wrestler Jack Perry at last Sunday’s All In pay-per-view in London, England, and was reportedly suspended in its aftermath. The news comes just hours before tonight’s episode of AEW Collision and one day before their All Out ppv, both shows taking place at the United Center in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, IL.

Here is the statement released by AEW president Tony Khan.

Statement from All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan pic.twitter.com/3MtW6MkGDf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2023

The situation between Punk and Perry stems back to a recent episode of Collision, where Punk reportedly vetoed Perry using real glass for a backstage segment. During his match with Hook during the All In pre-show, Perry was setting up a spot with a car on the entrance ramp, looked at the camera and said “real glass, go cry me a river,” an obvious jab at Punk. After the match, Punk, who was set to go on next, confronted Perry backstage and reportedly shoved and choked Perry right in front of AEW president Tony Khan. Both wrestlers were suspended by the company in the aftermath of the incident, with an investigation being conducted.