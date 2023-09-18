Who is on the 2023 US Ryder Cup team in Rome?

The 2023 Ryder Cup heads to Rome, Italy as the United States and European teams battle it out at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. The tournament will tee off on Friday, September 29 and run through Sunday, Octobre 1. The United States are the current reigning champions after winning at Whistling Straits in 2021.

The United States come in at -120 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the European team’s odds set at +125. A tie is set at +1200, but that would mean the US retains the Cup as the holders from 2021 entering this event.

The Marco Simone course was designed by Jim Fazio in the 1980s and remodeled in the last few years in preparation for the Ryder Cup. The course has bunker-heavy fairways that will force some tough decisions as well as beautiful views of the Roman countryside.

The United States team is made up of six golfers who qualified through the FedExCup points list, and six golfers selected by captain Zach Johnson.

The six golfers who automatically qualified are:

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Patrick Cantlay

Max Homa

Xander Schauffele

Captain’s picks:

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Jordan Spieth

Sam Burns

Rickie Fowler

Collin Morikawa

The golfers who make up the European team are as follows: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Robert MacIntyre Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg.