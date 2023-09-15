Coach Prime continues to fire back at Jay Norvell, gifts everyone shades

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has continued to take Jay Norvell’s comments about hats and sunglasses personally and has now gone full pro wrestling mode in selling Saturday’s rivalry game against Colorado State.

With what seems like the entire sports media world in Boulder, CO, this weekend for the game, Coach Prime is gifting everyone sunglasses. It started with his own team early Friday morning...

Coach Prime gave everyone on the team a pair of shades



(Via: @DeionSanders | IG) pic.twitter.com/5z2SubAud2 — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) September 15, 2023

...then he gifted them to the entire panel of ESPN’s First Take.

The Deion Sanders Effect. Molly Qerim popping her collar like that after putting on the shades got me dyinggg @MollyQerim @FirstTake pic.twitter.com/hA6sfKW39w — Sir Benjamin (@lghtsknwndr) September 15, 2023

....and then Pat McAfee was gifted a pair on his show.

More to come.