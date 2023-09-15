 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Coach Prime continues to fire back at Jay Norvell, gifts everyone shades

Deion Sanders is selling the hell out of Saturday’s rivalry game against Colorado State.

By Nick Simon
Nebraska v Colorado Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has continued to take Jay Norvell’s comments about hats and sunglasses personally and has now gone full pro wrestling mode in selling Saturday’s rivalry game against Colorado State.

With what seems like the entire sports media world in Boulder, CO, this weekend for the game, Coach Prime is gifting everyone sunglasses. It started with his own team early Friday morning...

...then he gifted them to the entire panel of ESPN’s First Take.

....and then Pat McAfee was gifted a pair on his show.

More to come.

More From DraftKings Network