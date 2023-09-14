Jay Norvell talks trash, Deion Sanders takes names ahead of Colorado vs. Colorado State

Saturday’s rivalry showdown between the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams already had a ton of juice with ESPN’s College Gameday, Fox’s Big Noon Saturday, and even CBS’ 60 Minutes all descending upon Boulder, CO, for the game. And now the head coaches are firing shots at each other.

Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell dissed Sanders during his coach’s show on Wednesday, stating that he takes his hat and glasses off when he talks to grownups. Coach Prime addressed this “bull junk” to his team on Thursday and now it’s personal.

“It was just gonna be a good game, but they done messed around and made it PERSONAL”



“Why would you talk about us, when we don’t talk about nobody”



Deion Sanders responds to comments made from Coach Norvell and things are getting heated pic.twitter.com/U9Em4bPiJ5 — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) September 14, 2023

Everything is pro wrestling and this is how you hype up what should be a “squash match” in pro wrestling terms. Colorado has been the most talked about program in the entire sport so far this year and with a weak schedule this weekend, every media outlet is using this as an opportunity to get in on the hype train.

CU is a heavy 24-point favorite over CSU at DraftKings Sportsbook and the casual audience needed a reason to somewhat care about the Rams here. That’s where Norvell did a fantastic job playing his part providing some trash talk, knowing full well that Sanders would see it and respond. Now we have an extra reason to tune in. Triple H, Tony Khan, take some notes on how to book a matchup like this.