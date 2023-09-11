Jets shock Bills in Week 1 on walk off punt return TD in overtime [video]

Hard Knocks star Xavier Gibson just elevated his stardom to new heights as he returned a punt for a touchdown in overtime to beat the Bills 22-16 on Monday Night Football. In a game that saw Aaron Rodgers leave due to an injury on the first drive and Josh Allen throw three interceptions to Jordan Whitehead, there were a lot of highs and lows for Jets fans.

The Jets defense and special teams ended up winning the game and that’s what they’ll need to do if they want to keep winning without Rodgers. At this time we don’t know what Rodgers’ injury actually is, but reports seem to point to something more than just a low grade ankle sprain.

Zach Wilson ended up completing 14-of-21 passes for 140 yards, one TD and one INT. He will need to play better moving forward if he wants to keep the Jets playoff aspirations alive, but for now, the Jets are riding high and if we get some positive news about Rodgers’ injury, they’ll be on the moon.