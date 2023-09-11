QBs to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 2 of 2023 NFL season

Whether you’re a fantasy manager coming off the heels of a season-opening victory, or you’re looking to bolster your depth after unfortunate injuries, the waiver wire is a worthwhile solution to your problems. Perhaps you’re looking for a solid backup signal-caller in case of injury or you’re looking to avoid a disadvantageous matchup.

Regardless of the scenario, we have a few names that are worth considering who may be available in your respective leagues following Week 1.

Fantasy football waiver wire: QB pickups for Week 2

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Rostership: 48.9% ESPN

Goff is rostered in just under 50 percent of leagues, but he’ll be a hot commodity following a strong Week 1 performance. The Lions signal-caller went 22/35 for 253 yards and a touchdown, and he largely outplayed Patrick Mahomes on the night. Better yet, he did so against a solid Chiefs defense on the road, which means his fantasy efficiency should only go up from here. With no shortage of weapons in Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Sam Laporta, Goff carries at least backup value in leagues.

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Rostership: 28.4% ESPN

It was a bit of a slow start in New Orleans, but Carr went 23/33 for 305 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a Week 1 win over the Titans. He was efficient in distributing the ball to his receivers and averaged 9.2 yards per attempt with more shots taken downfield as the game went on. He’ll need to finish more red zone drives with a touchdown, but it was an encouraging start with a new offense nonetheless.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Rostership: 24.5% ESPN

Purdy is worth a look off the waiver wire in fantasy leagues, especially for those in need of a solid backup. The former Mr. Irrelevant went 19/29 for 220 yards and two touchdowns on the road against a talented Steelers defense in Week 1. Aside from one fumble, Purdy looked poised and could be even more efficient as three of his next four games come at home.

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Rostership: 11.1% ESPN

Howell finished with 202 passing yards with one touchdown and an interception in the Commanders’ win over the Cardinals, with the former Tar Heel finishing with 15.18 standard fantasy points. He also added two carries for 11 yards, which included a highlight-worthy rushing touchdown near the goal line. His potential to make plays with his legs, particularly in short-yardage red-zone situations, should make him a worthwhile look on the wire.