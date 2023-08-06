Opening odds for Spain vs. Netherlands matchup in World Cup 2023 quarterfinal

European powerhouses will clash in the quarterfinal round of the 2023 women’s World Cup with Spain taking on Netherlands. Spain come into this match after a 5-1 win over Switzerland, while Netherlands had a tough fight in a 2-0 victory over South Africa in the round of 16. Here are the opening odds for this contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spain vs. Netherlands moneyline odds (regular time)

Spain: -120

Draw: +240

Netherlands: +310

Early pick: Netherlands +310

Both these countries have only recently started getting good results at the World Cup, but the Dutch have some unfinished business after a run to the 2019 final. Netherlands is a solid defensive unit even with Danielle van de Donk out, and Spain have the propensity to hold the ball without doing much attacking. Take Netherlands to spring the upset in the quarterfinal.

Spain vs. Netherlands odds to advance

Spain: TBD

Netherlands: TBD

Early pick: Netherlands

As mentioned above, the Dutch simply have more confidence having gone on a run like this before. Spain are playing well but have had trouble against better teams, and Netherlands has the roster to keep La Roja in check.