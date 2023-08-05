Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

The influencer boxing scene returns this Saturday, August 5 as Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) squares off with former UFC standout Nate Diaz live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Paul-Diaz will be aired on DAZN and ESPN+ with coverage slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET. Main event ring-walks are projected for 11 p.m.

Paul is looking to bounce back after losing his professional debut to Tommy Fury by way of split decision back in February. Prior to that defeat he had wins over Tyron Woodley (twice), Ben Askren, and Anderson Silva. The 26-year-old arguably has been the face of internet boxing and looks to get another win over a previous mixed martial arts specialist.

Diaz is a previous UFC star who enjoyed a 15 year fight career after winning the Ultimate Fighter 5. Overall, he walked away with a 21-13 record, lastly defeating Tony Ferguson in September 2022. Back in 2016 he earned the biggest win of his career, a second-round submission over Conor Mcgregor. Despite his rampant success in the octagon, this will be his first time in the boxing ring.

Paul comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -450 favorite while Diaz is a +320 underdog.

