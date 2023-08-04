Updated 2023 World Cup title odds ahead of the round of 16

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup has entered the round of 16, which cuts the field for the championship in half. The United States entered the tournament as slight favorites to win it all according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but are the Americans still the frontrunners heading into the first knockout stage? Here’s a look at the odds to win the World Cup entering the round of 16 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

England are the new favorites at +300, which is a slight improvement from +350 to begin the competition. The Lionesses went 3-0 in the group stage, capped with an impressive 6-1 win over China. Spain come in next at +400, which is also a slight improvement from +450 to begin the tournament. USA, France and Japan round out the top five, with the Japanese making the biggest jump. They were +3500 to win it all entering the World Cup but now find themselves at +750 after winning Group C and thrashing Spain in the group stage finale.

Sweden could be an intriguing longshot at +1800, although they do have a matchup with the United States to start the knockout round. If they can get past that game, they’ll be meeting up with the winner of the Norway-Japan game.

It does appear England has the easiest path to the final, with the semifinal posing as the only real threat. However, this World Cup has shown anything is possible, so backing longshots like Japan, Australia (+1200) or Sweden could prove to be worthwhile.