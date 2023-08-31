 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of September

Andy Silva provides a look at some of the latest and greatest kicks to hit retail for the month of September.

By Andy Silva

As we turn the page on another month and with Fall fast approaching, we have a couple of new kicks to look forward to.

The much anticipated Nike Sabrina 1 will drop in Spark and Ionic colorways on September 1. That same day will see the Puma MB.01 Team Red and Team Blue with the Air Jordan 1 Palomino dropping the following day on September 2.

As always, these release dates are subject to change, which has been happening frequently of late, and more releases will be added nearly every day.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on X — my username is @byAndySilva. You can also find me on Threads:

Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!

