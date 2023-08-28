Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Monday, August 28

Even though Mondays are sometimes used as a travel day, there are still 14 games on the MLB schedule for Monday, August 28. This gives you plenty of choices to fill out your DFS lineups. The featured slate at DraftKings DFS consists of 12 games that begin at 7:05 p.m. ET. With so many options to choose from, here are our favorite team stacks for Monday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Monday, August 28

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics

Julio Rodriguez ($6,000)

Cal Raleigh ($4,600)

Eugenio Suarez ($4,500)

J.P. Crawford ($4,300)

Rodriguez has been playing out of his mind recently and has increased his batting average to .281 on the season. While Raleigh, Suarez and Crawford each went hitless on Sunday, they also all tallied three hits apiece on Saturday. Seattle has a good matchup at the plate against Oakland starter Kyle Muller, who enters with a 1-4 record and a 7.28 ERA.

The Mariners are the -258 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are the +210 underdogs, and the moneyline is set at 7.5.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Kansas City Royals

Bryan Reynolds ($5,000)

Ke’Bryan Hayes ($4,300)

Jo Hwan Bae ($3,000)

Josh Palacios ($2,400)

This cheaper stack has upside taking on Royals vet Zack Greinke (1-12, 5.34 ERA) on Monday. Pittsburgh has flopped this season but should resemble a competent team in the series opener. Palacios had two hits in his last game, while Bae ripped his 12th double of the season. It’s been a year to forget for Reynolds and Hayes, who are hitting .263 and .261, respectively, but they are cheap options that can benefit your lineup from one swing.

The Pirates are the -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the narrow -105 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Fernando Tatis Jr. ($6,000)

Juan Soto ($5,800)

Manny Machado ($5,300)

Xander Bogaerts ($4,800)

Tatis went hitless in his last game but is still slashing .260/.324/.457 this season. He and his teammates have a great matchup against St. Louis veteran Adam Wainwright and his 3-9 record and 8.61 ERA. Soto had two hits in his last game, with Machado picking up his 19th double of the year and Bogaerts logging a base knock.

The Padres are the -198 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals are the +164 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.