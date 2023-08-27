Fantasy football sleepers: Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a Super Bowl loss but look to be a top contender in the NFC for another year. Miles Sanders is now a Carolina Panther, leaving a hole atop the running back depth chart. Philly traded for Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift to add to a backfield of Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny and Boston Scott.

Gainwell didn’t play in the Eagles’ first or third preseason games. He received limited work in the second game, tallying only two carries for six yards. Swift only played in the first, Penny played in the first two, and Scott played in just the second.

2023 Fantasy Football sleepers

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles offense is going to be solid. They have one of the best offensive lines in the league and a mobile quarterback. This offense could resemble the Baltimore Ravens a few years ago when quarterback Lamar Jackson was the runner you wanted to roster. I think that Jalen Hurts’ rushing will only help to open up the run game for the RBs, meaning that Gainwell should retain some value.

Gainwell is being drafted as the RB49 behind Atlanta Falcons backup Tyler Allgeier and ahead of Houston Texans backup Devin Singletary. Swift is being drafted as the presumptive starter at RB28, while Penny is surprisingly going as the RB38. ADP suggests that Gainwell is a risk, but he has been a consistent producer when called upon, so he is worth a roster stash during your draft, despite his value likely coming in the latter part of the season.