How much are Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois getting paid for Saturday’s heavyweight bout

The unified heavyweight crown is on the line as unbeaten Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) defends multiple belts against WBA mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) this weekend in Poland. The fight will stream on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET live from Tarczynski Arena, as the main event is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Usyk currently holds the WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles after outclassing Anthony Joshua twice in the past 3 years. The 36-year-old, similar to Terence Crawford, has already reached undisputed status in another weight division as he ran through the cruiserweight ranks before moving up to heavyweight in 2019. Many anticipated he and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury would face off this year, however, negotiations failed between both sides.

Dubois established himself as a mandatory challenger following a third-round knockout of Kevin Lerena last December. The 25-year-old has some serious knockout power, winning 18 of 19 by flooring his opponents. This is no doubt the best competition he’ll face since suffering a loss to Joe Joyce in 2020. Dubois is no stranger to high-level boxing as he is a previous WBO heavyweight titleholder.

Usyk vs. Dubois purse for Saturday’s heavyweight fight

After both sides initially could not reach a deal, it was announced in May that Usyk and K2 Promotions won a bid of $8,057,000 to host the fight. Since Dubois is a mandatory challenger, Usyk is entitled to a 75%-25% split of the Purse totals.

It is projected that Usyk will walk away with $$6,042,750. Dubois is expected to get the other portion of the bid ($2,014,250). The two will also divvy up the Pay-Per-View sales made on the fight, per InsideSport.

While Dubois is not as much of a household name like Fury, this is sure to be an entertaining matchup. Usyk will look to stay unbeaten and take one step closer to an undisputed fight. Dubois has nothing to lose and can shock the world if he’s able to emerge victorious.