Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, August 24

Thursdays are a common off-day around MLB as teams travel to their respective weekend series. As such, only nine total games are scheduled for Thursday, August 24. The featured DFS slate at DraftKings is even slimmer, consisting of five contests beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET. With limited options, here are our favorite team stacks for Thursday’s schedule.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, August 24

Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers

Carlos Correa ($4,600)

Royce Lewis ($4,000)

Edouard Julien ($3,700)

Donovan Solano ($3,100)

The Twins batting order will try and contend with lefty Andrew Heaney pitching for the Rangers. Correa heads into the matchup 8-for-21 in his career against Heaney with three doubles and an RBI. Lewis, Julien and Solano all tallied hits in the team’s last game. Lewis’ was his fifth home run of the season, and he finished with two RBI.

The Twins are the -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rangers are the +105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

Luis Robert Jr. ($5,600)

Eloy Jimenez ($3,800)

Elvis Andrus ($3,100)

Tim Anderson ($3,100)

Oakland starter Ken Waldichuk has allowed at least two earned runs in three of his last four starts. Chicago has had a rollercoaster of a season and is already making front-office changes looking toward the future, but the White Sox still boast several quality righties with the platoon advantage tonight. Anderson had two hits and an RBI in his last game. Andrus has been moved all over the lineup, so if he falls back to the bottom of the order, sub in his likely replacement, Andrew Benintendi. Jimenez and Robert each went 0-for-4 in their last game but will look to bounce back on Thursday.

The White Sox are the -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Elly De La Cruz ($6,200)

Matt McLain ($5,800)

Spencer Steer ($5,000)

Noelvi Marte ($2,800)

Marte batted leadoff in the second game of the team’s doubleheader on Wednesday after not playing in the first. McLain launched his 15th home run of the season and had three RBI. De La Cruz continued to be a cheat code and went 1-for-5 after going 2-6 with a triple and a home run in the day game. Steer picked up another hit and is now slashing .273/.357/.464.

The Diamondbacks are the -170 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Reds are the +142 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.