Golfers that have reached the 2023 TOUR Championship

The richest prize in individual sport is on the line this week, as the 2023 PGA TOUR Championship heads to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Thirty players will share a prize pool of $75 million, and the winner will take home $18 million along with the trophy.
As a reward for his outstanding play all season, World No. 1 and FedExCup points leader Scottie Scheffler will put a peg in the ground on Thursday with a starting score of -10. Viktor Hovland used his win via a record-setting 61 on Sunday at the BMW Championship, the last FedExCup Playoff event, to move into second place where he’ll start at -8.
The rest of the field with their starting scores are listed below. There is no reward for being the “low golfer” this week, as the tournament trophy and all the prize money only use the starting scores listed below.
Here is the complete list of players that have qualified for the 2023 TOUR Championship, with the added scoring bonus they’ll each receive at East Lake Golf Club.
2023 TOUR Championship Field
|Player
|TOUR Championship Starting Score
|FedEx Points Ranking
|Final FedEx Points
|Scottie Scheffler
|-10
|1
|4218.000
|Viktor Hovland
|-8
|2
|4024.000
|Rory McIlroy
|-7
|3
|3494.000
|Jon Rahm
|-6
|4
|3486.000
|Lucas Glover
|-5
|5
|2885.000
|Max Homa
|-4
|6
|2871.000
|Patrick Cantlay
|-4
|7
|2851.000
|Brian Harman
|-4
|8
|2339.000
|Wyndham Clark
|-4
|9
|2165.000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-4
|10
|2043.000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-3
|11
|1967.000
|Russell Henley
|-3
|12
|1948.000
|Keegan Bradley
|-3
|13
|1933.000
|Rickie Fowler
|-3
|14
|1885.000
|Xander Schauffele
|-3
|15
|1866.000
|Tom Kim
|-2
|16
|1813.600
|Sungjae Im
|-2
|17
|1780.000
|Tony Finau
|-2
|18
|1744.000
|Corey Conners
|-2
|19
|1687.600
|Si Woo Kim
|-2
|20
|1672.000
|Taylor Moore
|-1
|21
|1669.000
|Nick Taylor
|-1
|22
|1631.000
|Adam Schenk
|-1
|23
|1620.000
|Collin Morikawa
|-1
|24
|1609.000
|Jason Day
|-1
|25
|1574.000
|Sam Burns
|E
|26
|1569.000
|Emiliano Grillo
|E
|27
|1543.000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|E
|28
|1509.000
|Jordan Spieth
|E
|29
|1506.211
|Sepp Straka
|E
|30
|1502.574
Here is the complete prize money on offer at the 2023 TOUR Championship.
2023 TOUR Championship Prize Money
|Place
|$75,000,000
|1st
|$18,000,000
|2nd
|$6,500,000
|3rd
|$5,000,000
|4th
|$4,000,000
|5th
|$3,000,000
|6th
|$2,500,000
|7th
|$2,000,000
|8th
|$1,500,000
|9th
|$1,250,000
|10th
|$1,000,000
|11th
|$950,000
|12th
|$900,000
|13th
|$850,000
|14th
|$800,000
|15th
|$760,000
|16th
|$720,000
|17th
|$700,000
|18th
|$680,000
|19th
|$660,000
|20th
|$640,000
|21st
|$620,000
|22nd
|$600,000
|23rd
|$580,000
|24th
|$565,000
|25th
|$550,000
|26th
|$540,000
|27th
|$530,000
|28th
|$520,000
|29th
|$510,000
|30th
|$500,000