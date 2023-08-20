Golfers that have reached the 2023 TOUR Championship

The richest prize in individual sport is on the line this week, as the 2023 PGA TOUR Championship heads to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Thirty players will share a prize pool of $75 million, and the winner will take home $18 million along with the trophy.

As a reward for his outstanding play all season, World No. 1 and FedExCup points leader Scottie Scheffler will put a peg in the ground on Thursday with a starting score of -10. Viktor Hovland used his win via a record-setting 61 on Sunday at the BMW Championship, the last FedExCup Playoff event, to move into second place where he’ll start at -8.

The rest of the field with their starting scores are listed below. There is no reward for being the “low golfer” this week, as the tournament trophy and all the prize money only use the starting scores listed below.

Here is the complete list of players that have qualified for the 2023 TOUR Championship, with the added scoring bonus they’ll each receive at East Lake Golf Club.

2023 TOUR Championship Field Player TOUR Championship Starting Score FedEx Points Ranking Final FedEx Points Player TOUR Championship Starting Score FedEx Points Ranking Final FedEx Points Scottie Scheffler -10 1 4218.000 Viktor Hovland -8 2 4024.000 Rory McIlroy -7 3 3494.000 Jon Rahm -6 4 3486.000 Lucas Glover -5 5 2885.000 Max Homa -4 6 2871.000 Patrick Cantlay -4 7 2851.000 Brian Harman -4 8 2339.000 Wyndham Clark -4 9 2165.000 Matt Fitzpatrick -4 10 2043.000 Tommy Fleetwood -3 11 1967.000 Russell Henley -3 12 1948.000 Keegan Bradley -3 13 1933.000 Rickie Fowler -3 14 1885.000 Xander Schauffele -3 15 1866.000 Tom Kim -2 16 1813.600 Sungjae Im -2 17 1780.000 Tony Finau -2 18 1744.000 Corey Conners -2 19 1687.600 Si Woo Kim -2 20 1672.000 Taylor Moore -1 21 1669.000 Nick Taylor -1 22 1631.000 Adam Schenk -1 23 1620.000 Collin Morikawa -1 24 1609.000 Jason Day -1 25 1574.000 Sam Burns E 26 1569.000 Emiliano Grillo E 27 1543.000 Tyrrell Hatton E 28 1509.000 Jordan Spieth E 29 1506.211 Sepp Straka E 30 1502.574

Here is the complete prize money on offer at the 2023 TOUR Championship.