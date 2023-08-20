 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Golfers that have reached the 2023 TOUR Championship

Here are the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup points race that have locked up a spot in Atlanta.

By DKNetworkStaff
Scottie Scheffler of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club on August 20, 2023 in Olympia Fields, Illinois. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The richest prize in individual sport is on the line this week, as the 2023 PGA TOUR Championship heads to East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Thirty players will share a prize pool of $75 million, and the winner will take home $18 million along with the trophy.

As a reward for his outstanding play all season, World No. 1 and FedExCup points leader Scottie Scheffler will put a peg in the ground on Thursday with a starting score of -10. Viktor Hovland used his win via a record-setting 61 on Sunday at the BMW Championship, the last FedExCup Playoff event, to move into second place where he’ll start at -8.

The rest of the field with their starting scores are listed below. There is no reward for being the “low golfer” this week, as the tournament trophy and all the prize money only use the starting scores listed below.

Here is the complete list of players that have qualified for the 2023 TOUR Championship, with the added scoring bonus they’ll each receive at East Lake Golf Club.

2023 TOUR Championship Field

Player TOUR Championship Starting Score FedEx Points Ranking Final FedEx Points
Scottie Scheffler -10 1 4218.000
Viktor Hovland -8 2 4024.000
Rory McIlroy -7 3 3494.000
Jon Rahm -6 4 3486.000
Lucas Glover -5 5 2885.000
Max Homa -4 6 2871.000
Patrick Cantlay -4 7 2851.000
Brian Harman -4 8 2339.000
Wyndham Clark -4 9 2165.000
Matt Fitzpatrick -4 10 2043.000
Tommy Fleetwood -3 11 1967.000
Russell Henley -3 12 1948.000
Keegan Bradley -3 13 1933.000
Rickie Fowler -3 14 1885.000
Xander Schauffele -3 15 1866.000
Tom Kim -2 16 1813.600
Sungjae Im -2 17 1780.000
Tony Finau -2 18 1744.000
Corey Conners -2 19 1687.600
Si Woo Kim -2 20 1672.000
Taylor Moore -1 21 1669.000
Nick Taylor -1 22 1631.000
Adam Schenk -1 23 1620.000
Collin Morikawa -1 24 1609.000
Jason Day -1 25 1574.000
Sam Burns E 26 1569.000
Emiliano Grillo E 27 1543.000
Tyrrell Hatton E 28 1509.000
Jordan Spieth E 29 1506.211
Sepp Straka E 30 1502.574

Here is the complete prize money on offer at the 2023 TOUR Championship.

2023 TOUR Championship Prize Money

Place $75,000,000
1st $18,000,000
2nd $6,500,000
3rd $5,000,000
4th $4,000,000
5th $3,000,000
6th $2,500,000
7th $2,000,000
8th $1,500,000
9th $1,250,000
10th $1,000,000
11th $950,000
12th $900,000
13th $850,000
14th $800,000
15th $760,000
16th $720,000
17th $700,000
18th $680,000
19th $660,000
20th $640,000
21st $620,000
22nd $600,000
23rd $580,000
24th $565,000
25th $550,000
26th $540,000
27th $530,000
28th $520,000
29th $510,000
30th $500,000

