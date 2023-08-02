Opening odds for Sweden vs. USWNT matchup in World Cup 2023 round of 16

Group G winners Sweden will meet Group E runners-up USA in the round of 16, with kickoff set for Sunday, August 6 at 4 a.m. ET. These two sides have met plenty of times over the years in big games, and this one could have the highest stakes yet. Here’s a look at the opening odds for this match courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sweden vs. USA moneyline odds (regular time)

Sweden: +275

Draw: +235

USA: -110

Early pick: Draw +235

It may seem crazy to see the Americans as favorites in this contest given the performances so far, and there’s value in taking Sweden to win straight up. However, the United States has been excellent defensively and it’s only a matter of time before someone finds a way to put the ball in the back of the net. Sweden is the best team USA has faced so far though, and the Americans will be without Rose Lavelle in this one. A draw seems like the right play on the regular time moneyline.

Sweden vs. USA odds to advance

Sweden: TBD

USA: TBD

Early pick: USA

The USWNT needed penalties to take out Netherlands in the 2021 Olympics, and had a string of 2-1 wins in the knockout portion of the 2019 World Cup prior to the final. This is a tough call, because Sweden also possess the experience and mettle to withstand the pressure of extra time and penalty kicks in a high-stakes match. It’ll be close, but USA advances to the quarterfinal.