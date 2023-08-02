 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway.

By Grace McDermott
NASCAR heads to the Michigan International Speedway this weekend for the FireKeepers Casino 400. Kyle Larson enters as the favorite to win at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He won the FireKeepers Casino 400 August race in back-to-back years in 2016 and 2017, winning both the June and August races in 2017. The June race has since been discontinued.

Kyle Busch, who finished in third at last week’s Cook Out 400, is close behind at +750. Denny Hamlin, who came in second last week, is also set at +750. Hamlin won the FireKeepers Casino 400 in 2010 and 2011. Martin Truex, Jr. and William Byron each come in at +800. Kevin Harvick, who won last year’s FireKeepers Casino 400, also enters at +800.

The race will air on USA at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 6. Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400.

2023 FireKeepers Casino 400 odds

Driver Odds to win
Kyle Larson +700
Kyle Busch +750
Denny Hamlin +750
Martin Truex Jr. +800
William Byron +800
Kevin Harvick +800
Christopher Bell +1000
Ryan Blaney +1100
Tyler Reddick +1200
Bubba Wallace +1400
Chase Elliott +1500
Joey Logano +1500
Ross Chastain +1800
Ty Gibbs +2200
Brad Keselowski +2500
Alex Bowman +4000
Chris Buescher +4000
Daniel Suarez +6000
Austin Dillon +10000
Aric Almirola +10000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000
Erik Jones +10000
A.J. Allmendinger +15000
Michael McDowell +25000
Ryan Preece +25000
Justin Haley +25000
Chase Briscoe +25000
Austin Hill +30000
Harrison Burton +30000
Austin Cindric +30000
Corey Lajoie +50000
Noah Gragson +100000
Todd Gilliland +100000
Josh Bilicki +100000
JJ Yeley +100000
Cole Custer +100000
Ty Dillon +100000

