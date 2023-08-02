NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400

NASCAR heads to the Michigan International Speedway this weekend for the FireKeepers Casino 400. Kyle Larson enters as the favorite to win at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He won the FireKeepers Casino 400 August race in back-to-back years in 2016 and 2017, winning both the June and August races in 2017. The June race has since been discontinued.

Kyle Busch, who finished in third at last week’s Cook Out 400, is close behind at +750. Denny Hamlin, who came in second last week, is also set at +750. Hamlin won the FireKeepers Casino 400 in 2010 and 2011. Martin Truex, Jr. and William Byron each come in at +800. Kevin Harvick, who won last year’s FireKeepers Casino 400, also enters at +800.

The race will air on USA at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 6. Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400.