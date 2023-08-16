Opening odds for Spain vs. England matchup in World Cup 2023 final

For the first time since 2003, the women’s World Cup final will be an all-European affair with Spain taking on England. It’s the first appearance in the final for either program, which means we will have a new champion at the World Cup. Here’s a look at the opening odds for the contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spain vs. England moneyline odds (regular time)

Spain: +160

Draw: +185

England: +185

Early pick: Draw +185

Both sides have been phenomenal in the knockout stage, and both have been resilient when faced with pressure. England have yet to lose in this tournament, while Spain have only fallen once back in the group stage. Both sides should be at their best in this final, and that sets up well for a draw in regular time.

Spain vs. England odds to win final

Spain: TBD

England: TBD

Early pick: England

The Lionesses have the better overall squad and more importantly, have the better defensive record in this tournament. Spain have been vulnerable in the counterattack in this competition, and that’s where England tend to find goals. Look for England to secure their first-ever championship in extra time or penalties.