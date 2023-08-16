Opening odds for Sweden vs. Australia matchup in World Cup 2023 third-place match

Sweden and Australia fell short in the semifinal round at the 2023 women’s World Cup but both teams have the opportunity to come away from the tournament with some consolation. Sweden and Australia match up for third place, with the European side having won all its previous appearances in the match while the co-hosts are here for the first time ever. Here’s a look at the opening odds for the game courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sweden vs. Australia moneyline odds (regular time)

Sweden: +175

Draw: +215

Australia: +155

Early pick: Australia +155

After a disappointing result in the semifinal, look for Australia to hold nothing back in this contest. Even though Sweden have the better track record historically in this matchup, this will be a celebration of the co-hosts making their best run ever at a World Cup. Look for the Matildas to take third place in regular time.

Sweden vs. Australia odds to win third place

Sweden: TBD

Australia: TBD

Early pick: Australia

As mentioned above, there’s simply too much going for Australia for this tournament to end in another loss. The co-hosts should once again have a great crowd cheering them on, and Sam Kerr will want to exit this tournament with a bang. Her supporting cast has been excellent as well in this competition, and they’ll want to give the home fans something to celebrate at the end of the World Cup.