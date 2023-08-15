WR rankings for 2023 NFL best ball leagues

Do you feel anxiety when fantasy football is mentioned? Do you painstakingly remember a crucial lineup decision that cost you the 2022 season? Did you drop a player only for them to ball out the rest of the year for someone else’s team?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, you aren’t entitled to compensation, but you may want to check out best ball leagues this fall. Contrary to regular leagues, best ball drafts are deeper, and once you finished assembling your squad, you are done for the year. There are no lineups to set, no waivers to watch and no trades to ponder. Your best possible lineup is automatically configured, and you can check on your team’s progress throughout the season.

With the deeper roster, you must familiarize yourself with more players. Guys that may have a random top fantasy performance are now more valuable. Here are our top wide receivers for 2023 best ball leagues.

2023 best ball rankings: Top 116 Wide receivers

Even though you’re playing best ball, the wide receivers at the top of the drafts this year will be the same. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, and Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp are still among the top pass-catchers to be drafted.

I’m higher than ADP (average draft position) for Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans. As a Carolina Panthers fan, I’m a pretty harsh critic of Baker Mayfield. Still, Evans has had to adjust to different quarterbacks over his career and has still performed. He is a problem for opposing cornerbacks, and he should still see a solid share of targets. Other guys I’m higher than ADP on include Diontae Johnson (+3), Jahan Dotson (+5) and Jakobi Meyers (+7).

I’m lower than ADP on DeAndre Hopkins. You could make the same case for him that I did in support of Evans with seeing a high target share, but I think he is just being drafted too highly. His presence in the Tennessee Titans offense benefits Treylon Burks and Derrick Henry way more than it does himself. He should still be good, but I think he is too risky at WR21. Other players I’m lower on are Mike Williams (-5), Tyler Boyd (-6) and K.J. Osborn (-15).