Rookie wide receiver rankings for 2023 fantasy football

The NFL season is just around the corner. That means that it’s time to dust off those fantasy football apps and get ready to resume managing your team. Whether you are competing in dynasty or redraft leagues, there is a brand new class of rookies to sift through and evaluate. With that in mind, here is how we are approaching the rookie wide receivers for the 2023 season.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 22 WRs

The top four wide receivers in the class are expected to have a near-instant impact on their respective teams. The Minnesota Vikings’ Jordan Addison, Seattle Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Baltimore Ravens’ Zay Flowers and Los Angeles Chargers’ Quentin Johnston top this year’s draft class. Addison arguably has the best chance for immediate impact serving as Minnesota’s WR2 behind superstar Jordan Jefferson. We have seen the Vikings’ offensive scheme support several top fantasy players before, and there isn’t anything to suggest it can’t happen in the future for Jefferson and Addison together.

Not only do I not have JSN ranked as my top wideout, but I also have Flowers ahead of him. The Baltimore wide receiver room looks crowded with the rookie, Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor. Throw in tight end Mark Andrews, and it may be hard to see how Flowers will see targets. He should find success early this season and in the long term with Beckham Jr. and Agholor on shorter deals.

Smith-Njigba joins an interesting offense. There are high expectations due to his talent, but he will compete with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett during his rookie season, at least. The main problem for me is his quarterback situation. Seattle seems committed to Geno Smith, but I am not completely sold that after several years of utter irrelevance, he suddenly figured out how to be a fantasy-relevant quarterback.

Johnston could arguably move up in the rankings since he has one of the best quarterback situations among the rookies. He does have to compete behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in the short term, which is why he isn’t higher for me, but the future is bright for him in Los Angeles. Speaking of quarterback situations, keep an eye on Rashee Rice. It isn’t going to hurt having Patrick Mahomes slinging you the football.