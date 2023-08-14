TE rankings for 2023 fantasy football dynasty leagues

Tight end remains one of the toughest positions to gauge in fantasy football. It feels more top-heavy than any other position in the game and that makes it harder to try and determine relevance for the future. Tight ends in dynasty are tough to project because you never know how long their proverbial leash is, when they will be used more in blocking schemes and when they will simply be replaced.

With that in mind, here is how we are approaching the tight end position for 2023.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 46 TEs in dynasty leagues

We don’t know how many more seasons 33-year-old Travis Kelce has left in him. He has consistently been the top tight end in football, scoring nearly 90 more fantasy points in half-PPR scoring than second-place T.J. Hockenson a season ago. Kelce remains the unquestioned TE1 so long as he is healthy and Patrick Mahomes is under center.

While the second tier of tight ends in dynasty typically includes Mark Andrews and Kyle Pitts, don’t be shocked by the rise of Hockenson this season. He heads into his first full season with the Minnesota Vikings. They let Adam Thielen walk in free agency but drafted rookie WR Jordan Addison. Still, Hockenson has a lot of upside in the short term and has shown how prolific of a player he can be so even if he leaves Minnesota for his next contract, he should be a valuable player to roster for years to come.

One player that is tough to evaluate is Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox. Having Josh Allen as your quarterback is an advantage for sure in the short term. He could be a cut candidate after the 2024 season, and that seems to be the direction Buffalo is leaning after drafting Dalton Kincaid with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He and Michael Mayer are the top rookie tight ends this year, but that could change before they get to be fully fantasy relevant.