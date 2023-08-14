QB rankings for 2023 fantasy football dynasty leagues

The 2023 fantasy football season is upon us. Whether you are gearing up to start a brand new dynasty league or you are simply continuing your league into this upcoming season, there are plenty of things to note to prepare. Another offseason is in the books, meaning players' situations could have changed on their respective teams. As such, here is how we are approaching the quarterback position ahead of the 2023 season.

There shouldn’t be much of a surprise at the top. Patrick Mahomes is still the best quarterback in the league, and while his “peers” received their lengthy extensions this offseason, he is still under contract for the next nine years. Everyone thought he would take a big step back without Tyreek Hill to throw to, but Mahomes still finished as the QB1.

Josh Allen and Joe Burrow come in the second tier of quarterbacks. They will require a hefty trade package to acquire and are expected to continue to pay reliable dividends to your lineup. There is expected to be some concern with Burrow picking up yet another training camp injury, but in the long term, you are hoping he is just getting the injuries out of the way early in his career.

We have a new entry at No. 4. You could argue a season ago that No. 2-4 could be interchanged between Allen, Burrow and Justin Herbert, but not this year. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is cementing himself among the top guys in the league. He is the latest in dual-threat quarterbacks with a talented receiving corps and an offensive line, with his prospects looking great for the length of the shiny extension he signed in the offseason.

When it comes to rookie quarterbacks, if you are in an established dynasty league, these players were taken care of in your rookie drafts. If you are a startup, you will want to see who is worth rostering this season. Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers), CJ Stroud (Houston Texans) and Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts) all make their way into the top-15 for dynasty quarterback rankings. This is due to their age and the fact that they have either already been named the starting quarterback or are likely to be by the early part of this season, giving them the chance for immediate value.

When it comes to a player that I am high on compared to ADP, I am higher on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett is expected to take a step forward in the offense in his first year as the full-time starter. Combine that with Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson, Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth as his pass-catchers, and it is an easy situation to like. The only short-term concern is whether or not offensive coordinator Matt Canada can put forth a more productive scheme this season, but if he doesn’t, that situation will handle itself, and they will find someone you can help Pickett continue to improve.

I am low on both Brock Purdy and Will Levis. Purdy shined in limited opportunity with the San Francisco 49ers last season and became an inspirational story. Personally, he still comes with too much risk rather than reward. The team loves what they see during training camp, but I’m waiting at least another year before trying to acquire him. Levis was once projected to go as high as No. 2 in the draft but fell to the early part of the second round. He looks to be the heir apparent to Ryan Tannehill, but so did Malik Willis a season ago. Levis has a lot to learn in the NFL if he wants his game to translate well, and for now, I think there are better players to invest in.