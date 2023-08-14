Dynasty rankings for 2023 fantasy football

The NFL preseason is underway, so it is time to prepare for 2023 fantasy football leagues. While redraft leagues gain plenty of attention ahead of the regular season, this is a good time to either have your dynasty league rookie draft or have a new dynasty league’s start-up draft. Whether you are interested in just seeing how players are valued heading into 2023 or if you need to prepare for your draft, this article will cover the top 301 players for dynasty leagues.

While we are accustomed to seeing running backs at the top of these long-term rankings, there has been a shift this season. In the forefront of the public eye, the top running backs needing new contracts aren’t getting the contracts they believe they deserve. Sometimes, you have to assume someone will pay for talent, even if it isn’t the player’s current team. This is why Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor comes in at No. 2 despite him and the team being on different pages. The Colts would be foolish not to work out something for the start of this season, and Taylor should be able to get a solid deal in free agency if Indy doesn’t pay him. For now, he stays at No. 2.

Coming in at the top spot is Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. He burst out onto the scene last year, and if he can sustain that output, he will be one of the top wide receivers in the league for years to come. Jefferson brought in 128 of his 184 targets for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns.

I’m lower on Kenneth Walker III than consensus. He looked good as a rookie for the Seattle Seahawks, tallying 1,050 yards with nine touchdowns on 228 carries in 15 games. Still, he has participated in two training camps and has picked up injuries in both. Seattle also decided to draft Zach Charbonnet in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. I’m also lower on Charbonnet because it sounds like both backs are headed for a committee, and each is currently dealing with their respective injuries.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is still the top dynasty QB option. Even if it feels like he has been around a bit, Mahomes is still under contract for the next nine seasons. Among this year’s class, it is a tight race between Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers), CJ Stroud (Houston Texans) and Anthony Richardson (Colts). Young currently has the edge, but if Richardson develops into the dual-threat quarterback he was drafted as, he could be the top guy from this class.