Printable drafting cheat sheet for 2023 standard fantasy football leagues

The 2023 fantasy football season is upon us. It can be tough trying to make it through your drafts when you are set on one player, and they are taken. A tier-ranking system is now being offered to try and lessen this scrambling and stress. This lets you see players in a similar talent tier to try and better understand the expected value they should bring to your lineup.

I prefer to print out the tier sheet and make notes as to players I’m targeting. The tiers are going to help you decide between different positions and since fantasy football leagues come in all shapes and sizes, you can prioritize positions of need easier with the drafting tiers.

Don’t rely on the drafting site’s rankings and be sure to do your own due diligence in assessing these players. You’ll want some targets to work with, if only to have more of your own skin in the game.

Here are our tiers for standard or non-PPR leagues in 2023.

Standard Drafting Tiers — PDF Download