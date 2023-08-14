Printable drafting cheat sheet for 2023 PPR fantasy football leagues

Ranking fantasy football players is tough. Sometimes you have to dig down into the nitty gritty to try and decide between two or more players. Due to this difficulty, the tiers system has been implemented. Rather than your typical 1-400 ranking of players, they are now separated into tiers of players so you can see who is being grouped by talent level. This could make it easier when trying to decide between two or more players, or at least takes out the stress of picking the correct player.

When it comes down to it, I always draft with tiers instead of straight rankings. You get a separate rankings column for each position and have a more fluid way of comparing players in smaller sections. Compartmentalizing is soothing to the brain and we just want to soothe your gray matter here at DKNetwork!

Here are our draft tier lists for 2023 fantasy football leagues that utilize PPR scoring.

PPR Drafting Tiers — PDF Download