IDP rankings for 2023 fantasy football

The NFL preseason is in full swing and so are our 2023 fantasy football IDP rankings.

By DKNetworkStaff
Roquan Smith #18 of the Baltimore Ravens runs to the ball carrier during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

While many fantasy football managers don’t like having to deal with an entire defense/special teams unit, some want to take it a step further. Thus, IDP (individual defensive player) leagues were born. In this format, you select a set number of defensive players to be added to your lineup weekly, along with your running backs, wide receivers etc. Here are our IDP rankings for the 2023 fantasy football season.

In the world of fantasy football, IDP is among the more recent scoring formats. Thus, you can get pretty creative as you try to find the best balance with your league’s offensive settings. In general, here is the standard scoring format for IDP leagues:

  • Solo tackle — 1.5 points
  • Assisted tackle — 0.75 points
  • Tackle for loss — 2 points
  • Sack — 4 points
  • Interception — 5 points
  • Forced fumble — 4 points
  • Fumble recovery — 4 points
  • Defensive TD — 6 points
  • Safety — 2 points
  • Pass defended — 1.5 points

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 100 IDP

Paying close attention to your IDP scoring will be key for your success, but streaming cornerbacks and spending some time on the waiver wire each week is probably going to be your best play.

