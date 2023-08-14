Kickers rankings for 2023 fantasy football

The two most streamed positions in fantasy football are arguably defenses and kickers. It could be because managers don’t want to be locked into one guy who could struggle and choose to play the matchups. Still, it could be beneficial long-term to draft a kicker on a high-octane offense that is more likely to get into field goal range. However you want to approach the position, here are our kicker rankings for the 2023 fantasy football season.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 40 Kickers

Justin Tucker is a likely Hall-of-Famer as he continues to be the best kicker in the league, but the Raiders and Broncos’ kickers had slightly more fantasy points than him in 2022. Tucker is still the no-doubt No. 1 fantasy kicker, but there’s also no reason to target him and take him earlier in drafts either.

Unfortunately for kickers, they have no say in how the offense and defense play. Yes, Tucker will get his chances more often than other kickers due to his ability, but we can stream kickers in good situations and come up with similar overall fantasy numbers.