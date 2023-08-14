WR standard rankings for 2023 fantasy football

We are entering into a new era of fantasy football. Regardless of format, there is a new king in town at the top of drafts. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is consistently being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick. This could represent a shift in how wide receivers are valued and could alter the typical flow of drafts. Here is how we are approaching the wide receiver position in 2023 fantasy football leagues that use standard scoring.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 140 WR standard

There are some true stud first round wide receivers this year, with Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill making for a Top 3 that will be nearly impossible to skip with your first pick. And, if Cooper Kupp can stay healthy, he could easily be right in the thick of that group if not at the top.

After the absolute studs, there are still plenty of strong pass catchers to choose from, so don’t get too worried if you miss on one of the top three or four. I’ll be targeting the Chargers receivers, as they should get a nice bump under Kellen Moore at offensive coordinator. I also like the Ravens to see many more pass attempts under OC Todd Monken, which should give Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman a good chance to outplay their ADP.

On the other hand, don’t get too enamored with Patrick Mahomes’ receivers. We want the next Tyreek Hill, but it just doesn’t look like anyone other than Travis Kelce will see enough targets to truly be a fantasy star.