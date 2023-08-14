Overall standard rankings for 2023 fantasy football

It’s August, which means the NFL is back and currently going through its preseason. While the games don’t count, the performances certainly can have an impact on both the regular season and fantasy football. Position battles are super important for redraft leagues as you are trying to gain an edge over your league mates. As you trudge through the preseason to prepare for your respective drafts, here are our overall fantasy football rankings for leagues that utilize standard scoring.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 400 Overall standard

As usual, standard fantasy football points will hinge on how many touchdowns your player can muster. Unfortunately, touchdowns are hard to predict. We know the top players will at the very least get their chances, so even if you don’t have a bruiser goal-line back, you can still get touchdowns from a player like Austin Ekeler because he gets touches around the goal-line. You don’t get his receptions, but we want consistent touches and running backs who get rushing and receiving work are set up better for consistency even if they don’t get 250+ carries.

Of course, there are always going to be those few running backs who just take over at the goal-line, like Jamaal Williams with the Lions last season when he scored 17 times, but otherwise had humdrum numbers on a per touch basis while not getting receptions.

For wide receivers we want touchdown opportunities, but we can get away with lighter target shares if the player is getting deep targets and can turn inconsistent work into long gains and touchdowns. Players like Gabe Davis, DeVante Parker, George Pickens, Christian Watson, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling get bumps due to their higher than average depth of target.