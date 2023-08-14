RB PPR rankings for 2023 fantasy football

It may not feel like it, but it is fantasy football season. The NFL preseason is underway, and teams around the league are evaluating their talent before setting a regular season roster. Players have gone through another offseason changing teams, roles being altered and welcoming a new draft class into the league. With that in mind, this is how we are approaching running backs for 2023 fantasy football leagues that utilize PPR scoring formats.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 125 RB PPR

The season is upon us and we need to decide how to draft our running backs. Can we get away with the “zero RB” method, where we stack riskier, but only needing opportunity running backs later in the draft or go after the studs?

I prefer the safety of the top wide receivers, but I also have trouble skipping the true fantasy elite like Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler. Much will depend on how your draft goes, but I often try to get one stud running back and then stack guys I like to make a run a good numbers later in the draft.