Running back standard rankings for 2023 fantasy football

Another NFL offseason is in the books, and it is time to turn attention to the 2023 regular season. It’s time to dust off those ranking sheets and start preparing for your 2023 fantasy football drafts. Running backs have changed teams, roles have been altered, and there is a new draft class of rookies in the league. With that in mind, here are our running back rankings for 2023 fantasy football leagues that utilize standard scoring.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 125 RB standard

You can’t get past the usage of Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler in what should be productive offenses. They are just too reliable both on the ground and through the air. But, if one non-pass catching back can make the move to the No. 1 spot in standard it’s Nick Chubb. He has a great offensive line and a quarterback who defenses will need to account for on the ground as well.

On the flip side, Derrick Henry will someday fall off a metaphorical fantasy football cliff, right? Well, I’m too worried that it might happen this season and I’m likely not going to have him on many teams. He still remains a strong fantasy player, especially in standard leagues, but age and a bad offensive line have me out on him this season.