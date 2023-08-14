Quarterback rankings for 2023 fantasy football

The 2023 NFL season is on the horizon. The preseason is underway, and teams are evaluating their players before cutting down their rosters at the end of August. With the return of football, it is time to dust off the ole rankings sheets and prepare for fantasy football. With that in mind, here is our quarterback ranking for the 2023 fantasy football season.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 40 QBs

Last year was a good one for early drafters of quarterbacks, as the middle of the road QBs had below average numbers on the whole. One quarterback who you didn’t need to draft in early rounds last year as Jalen Hurts, who is now my No. 1 fantasy quarterback in 2023.

Hurts led all QBs in fantasy points per game and barely needed to play in the second half of games due to large leads. He should need to do a bit more this season late in games, giving his upside even more of a boost.

I love Justin Herbert with Kellen Moore as the new OC, but I still lean toward rushing quarterbacks Hurts and Josh Allen at the very top. Patrick Mahomes adds a little with his feet with touchdown runs, but not enough to put him over those two in my mind.

Lamar Jackson is set up for a rebound season as he should get to throw more under OC Todd Monken and he has some help at wide receiver with Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. added to the mix with talented tight end Mark Andrews.

I hope to grab one of my top-5 quarterbacks, but I can make a case for anyone in my top-10. After that, I’ll look to take two QBs I feel have some upside in hopes that one pans out.