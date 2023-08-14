Overall PPR rankings for 2023 fantasy football

The NFL season is almost here. While teams scout out their rosters, those that play fantasy football are just as interested in how players are being used on their respective teams. We’ve had another offseason for players to progress, regress, and change their team roles. While many of the names are the same, there have been some shifts in the fantasy football world. As such, here are our rankings for those playing in PPR fantasy football leagues this fall.

2023 Fantasy football rankings: Top 440 Overall PPR

When you think PPR, you often think pass-catching running backs and for good reason, but when it comes to reliability, you can’t discount the top receivers as your No. 1 pick overall. I love Christian McCaffrey this year, but it’s tough to get past Justin Jefferson’s huge usage on a team that should have a bad defense this year.

You can’t really go wrong early in the draft, but as you move down the rankings things get hairy. There are a few things that have me leaning toward certain teams to look for solid fantasy contributors. Looking at the strength of schedule, I really like the Falcons and Saints players for cheaper than some. They have easy schedules and play in domes in a weak division. I’m also happy going after the Chargers offense under Kellen Moore. Last year Justin Herbert and the offense were hamstrung by OC Joe Lombardi along with Herbert’s rib injury. We should see this team fly in 2023 on offense.